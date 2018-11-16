WINDY CITY LIVE

Black McDonalds owners give away 2,000 turkeys

Just in time for the holiday season, the Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana is proud to present its 19th annual "Food for the Body & Spirit" program.

For nearly two decades, the BMOA has hosted this annual celebration giving back to the community and spreading hope to those less fortunate during the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, the BMOA continues the tradition by donating 2,000 turkeys and sides to local families in need. And new this year, they'll honor the men and women in our city who served in the armed forces.

Be sure to visit BMOAchicagoland.org to find the dates and locations for the turkey giveaway.
