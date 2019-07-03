Bristol Renaissance Faire returns to Chicago area

CHICAGO -- This segment is produced with and sponsored by the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
The Bristol Renaissance Faire is Back!
Set on a summer day in 1574 when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visited the English city of Bristol, the Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for nine weekends just west of I-94's Russell Road exit, near Kenosha,Wis.
Open rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday, July 6 through Sep.1, and Labor Day Monday, Sep. 2.
Tickets are $25.95 for adults; $11.50 for children, ages 5 to 12. Children aged 4 and under are admitted free.
Discount tickets are available in advance at RENFAIR.COM, all Menards stores, or by calling (847) 395-7773.
