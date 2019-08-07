Bud Billiken Parade celebrates 90 years!

It's the 90th year for the back-to-school celebration - the Bud Billiken Parade!
Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, the president & CEO of The Robert Sengstacke Abbott Foundation and the parade chair, joins us in studio to talk about the legacy, what's new this year and how they are moving the parade forward.
For more information on the Bud Billiken Parade, check out their website: https://www.budbillikenparade.org/
And of course, tune into ABC 7 for live coverage starting at 10 a.m.!
