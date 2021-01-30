News literacy camp features journalists from Better Government Association, Block Club Chicago, more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From the global pandemic to civil unrest, the election to conspiracy theories and fake news to misinformation, it can be extremely difficult for news organization to ensure credibility in their product.This week is National News Literacy Week, so John Chase from the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago to discuss the issue.The BGA is wrapping up the week with their friends at Block Club Chicago, Chicago Defender, ProPublica Illinois and the Rockford Register Star to share insight and inform educators on how they and their students can figure out what information can be trusted, understanding better the role journalism and the media play in the community and in government.To register for the virtual educator-centered professional development experience dubbed "NewsLitCamp Illinois," visit