chicago proud

City artists-in-residence program spotlights Chicago artists to celebrate neighborhood culture

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's new artists in residence program spotlights city artists to celebrate the vibrant cultures of our neighborhoods.

Designer Eric Hotchkiss is one of the artists selected from the program. His firm Made in Englewood was one of the driving forces of a mural celebrating the South Side neighborhood, and employs people from Englewood as well.

"We make everything from furniture to installations like this to even skateboards, which you'll see on the images I have," he said. "Someone from the neighborhood has an idea and we figure out how to make it and we figure out how to make it en masse."

The city's new artists-in-residence program's mission is to show off the culture of Chicago's South and West sides.

"There's alwas talk about what we don't have, not focusing on what we do have which are outstanding people, outstanding community outstanding artists to say the lease," Hotchkiss said.

The artists in the program are all from the neighborhoods, and were selected through a community-led process sponsored by the city though the INVEST SouthWest program.

"To help creation some destinations, some cultural destinations, that the community can really build upon," explained Erin Harkey of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

That, in turn, could spur economic development.

"These communities we're working with know better than anybody what they need to succeed," Harkey said. "And so investing in artists that have been in these communities for decades just makes a lot of sense."

"I'm proud to be of service to my neighborhood, so my goal is to represent the extraordinary in my community," said Hotchkiss. "That's what I seek to do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoenglewoodartarts & cultureneighborhoodmural artschicago proudculture
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Tutoring English to Advance Change works to empower immigrants
Palatine sailor comes home, surprises daughter at school
Man running across America to help feed hungry
Elgin FD hoists family outside grandmother's hospital window
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Chicago COVID-19 surge worse than 1st peak: CDPH
Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever
1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run on UIC campus
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
Show More
Bodycam video released in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
Latino voters a growing but diverse electorate, experts say
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
Mayor Lightfoot announces grant program for restaurants, bars
Some McHenry Co. restaurants open for indoor dining, despite ban
More TOP STORIES News