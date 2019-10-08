City to hold first community meeting on recreational marijuana sales Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first public meeting regarding legal marijuana sales in Chicago will be held Tuesday night at Malcolm X College on the Near West Side.
Starting January 1, 2020 people age 21 and over will be able to purchase recreational marijuana in the city of Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot proposed banning sales in most of Chicago's downtown and within 500 feet of a school.
Suburban areas like Naperville, Bolingbrook and Lake Zurich have voted to opt out of recreational marijuana sales once it becomes legal.
Residents can weigh in on the issue starting at 6:00 p.m. at Malcolm X College located at 1900 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612.
