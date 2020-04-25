coronavirus chicago

Citywide cloth mask drive begins Saturday in Chicago with new statewide mask requirements on the way

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an effort to help those who might not otherwise have access to face coverings, which will soon be required in the state, a citywide cloth mask drive begins Saturday.

The state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are already recommending people should wear a cloth mask in public when social distancing can't be maintained. And starting Friday in Illinois, it will be mandatory.

Gov. JB Pritzker plans to include that requirement in his modified stay-at-home order, saying all residents will need a face-covering or mask in public when they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Officials say masks can help prevent respiratory droplets from spreading when infected people sneeze, cough or talk. Particularly, the masks can help prevent spread from people who are sick and do not realize it.

The city of Chicago wants to make sure the most vulnerable residents have access to masks, which the city says are people on the South and West sides, based on data.

RELATED: Chicago coronavirus: Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches cloth face mask drive 'Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask'

Starting Saturday, and running through May 16, homemade cloth masks can be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays at several churches and aldermanic offices.

The governor is making clear these face coverings are vital.

"People in restaurants have been able to tell people that are walking barefoot in their restaurant that they're not allowed to be there; so, it's perfectly acceptable to tell people, 'you're not allowed in if you're not wearing a face mask,'" Pritzker said. "Remember, a face covering is protecting other people. So this person is being, not just disrespectful to everybody in the grocery story, but also potentially infecting other people."

RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home

The city says the donated masks will go to groups including homeless shelters, community health clinics, long-term care facilities, addiction treatment providers and essential public workers.

When making a mask, the city says three layers of fabric should be used. The inner and outer layers should be tightly-woven cotton. The city is also reminding residents to wash their hands before and frequently during the mask-making process.

Visit chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/citywide-cloth-mask-drive.html for more information about where to drop off donated masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagostreetervilleface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
U of C nurses protest 'unsafe work conditions' amid COVID-19 crisis
Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's West Side
Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 39,658 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago family loses mother, son to COVID-19; father just out of ICU
Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in 1 day
Kane Co. offers some property relief, Will Co. residents still wondering
Melrose Park police officer dies from coronavirus
Stunning new numbers for COVID-19 cases in Illinois nursing homes
Face masks, donation jar stolen from Naperville business, owner says
Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's West Side
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, rainy Saturday
New antibody test study underway at Chicago hospital
Northwestern Medicine leads clinical trial for possible COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Chicago Bears pick TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johsnon in 2nd round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News