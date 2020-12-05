coronavirus deaths

Billie 'BJ' McCoy-Thomas honored with action after death from COVID-19

By
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Known as an advocate for anyone in need, Billie "BJ" McCoy-Thomas was honored with action from her south suburban community after she died from COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Family and friends of the 49-year-old gathered for a food and coat giveaway in her name Thursday.


"Did you put other people first? Were you there when they needed you? Were you their confidant? You had that person, and that was my mom," said DaMoyne McCoy, daughter.

RELATED: Retired Montessori School in River Forest teacher loses COVID-19 battle

McCoy-Thomas was the daughter of pastor-activist Chief Apostle Dr. William McCoy of Brother's Keeper Community Church in Chicago Heights.

"BH was always on the front line," Chief Apostle McCoy said. "When someone was in need, she was always the volunteer."

McCoy-Thomas was a social worker for DCFS and certified mental health professional died on Nov. 16 while already battling pulmonary fibrosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

RELATED: Hameed Ullah Khan, leader in Chicago's Pakistani community, dies of COVID-19 related illness


"When they diagnosed BJ with pulmonary fibrosis, they only gave her six months to live. And that was three years ago," said Patrice Faulkner, neighbor and friend.

"She always dedicated her life to educating others about this disease," said William Lester McCoy, brother.

RELATED: Couple married for more than 47 years die from COVID-19 moments apart

After a memorial service for the community advocate, her family, friends and church came together to give groceries, warm coats and fellowship. There was even free COVID-19 testing offered.

"She was a lovely person. It's definitely hard talking about her in past tense," said Camille Franklin, friend.

In order to honor her life and keep her legacy alive, her friends and family are planning to hold a coat drive and food giveaway every year in her honor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicago heightscoronavirus deathscharitycommunity servicecoronavirus illinoischurchcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
Pillar of Chicago's Pakistani community dies of COVID-19
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Illinois losing battle to save veterans at state care facilities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No masks, no distancing at large downstate political gathering
R&B singer Jeremih released from hospital after COVID-19 battle
I-290 reopened after man killed in apparent expressway shooting: ISP
IL reports 10,526 COVID cases, 148 deaths; vaccine distribution details released
Manny's Deli adds suburban pickup locations for home workforce
Monolith pops up at this Texas college campus
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal to end 2 week strike
Show More
Chicago carjackings more than doubled in 2020
Girl, 16, shot dead while intervening in Gage Park beating: police
$8K reward offered in shooting death of retired Chicago firefighter
COVID vaccine: 2 area medical centers to serve as regional distribution points
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana fights food insecurity during COVID
More TOP STORIES News