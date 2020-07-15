A environmentally friendly mini farm in the North Shore is helping feed those in need

GLENCOE, IL (WLS) -- Through a bike path in the north shore community of Glencoe, a community garden is helping feed those in need while practicing environmental mindfulness.The Glencoe Community Garden, a five-thousand square foot mini farm, produces approximately 3,000 pounds of fresh produce each season."Today we are going to Break-Through Ministries in East Garfield Park Chicago, where they provide food for their clients. They help people get their feet back on their ground for whatever reason they're in need of help," said Nina Schroeder, one of four founders of the mini farm.The farm is in its ninth season, which all started after the congregation of Am Shalom asked four of its members, Jim Goodman, Sheila Newman, Vivian Nitzberg and Schroeder, to build a project that would service and help the community. It was build and is cared for by volunteers.Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, volunteers alongside the founders pick fresh produce and deliver it to several organizations and food pantries in the Chicago-land area.The farm is zero waste to landfill with their composting initiative. With the help of the Village of Glencoe and Lake Shore Recycling, the Glencoe Community Garden created a centralized pick-up of residents' kitchen scraps all year long, located at the Public Service Building on Temple Court in Glencoe.The mini farm also uses a drip irrigation system, solar power, and rain collection. Education is also a big component as they offer free seminars all year long on all things gardening and environmental awareness."We really see ourselves as environmentally aware and friendly place that grows food for people in need and that encourages volunteers to come join us build community," said Schroeder.