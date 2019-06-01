Pivot Arts celebrates innovative, unique performance styles at 7th Annual Pivot Arts Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pivot Arts Festival celebrates innovative, multidisciplinary performance and runs from May 31-June 9 at various locations in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods.
Pivot Arts has expanded the lineup for this year's event, including five world premiers by playwright/director Seth Bockley, BraveSoul Movement, Chicago Fringe Opera, choreographers Ayako Kato and Erin Kilmurry, musician/actor Ahmed Mokena, and more.
To buy tickets, visit www.pivotarts.org/festival
Event Information: Pivot Arts Festival
Date: May 31-June 9
Address: Multiple venues in Edgewater/Uptown neighborhoods
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $10-25
Deadline to register: ASAP, tickets selling fast
