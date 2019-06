Pivot Arts celebrates innovative, unique performance styles at 7th Annual Pivot Arts Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pivot Arts Festival celebrates innovative, multidisciplinary performance and runs from May 31-June 9 at various locations in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods.Pivot Arts has expanded the lineup for this year's event, including five world premiers by playwright/director Seth Bockley, BraveSoul Movement, Chicago Fringe Opera, choreographers Ayako Kato and Erin Kilmurry, musician/actor Ahmed Mokena, and more.To buy tickets, visit www.pivotarts.org/festival Pivot Arts FestivalMay 31-June 9Multiple venues in Edgewater/Uptown neighborhoods$10-25ASAP, tickets selling fast