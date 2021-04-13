Lisle Eyes to the Skies hot air balloon festival canceled again over Illinois COVID-19 concerns

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The "Eyes to the Skies" hot air balloon festival in west suburban Lisle has again been canceled.The festival committee said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced them to call it off for a second year in a row.Plans are now underway for a return next year.A new date will be announced later on the "Eyes to the Skies"andIn nearby Romeoville, Ribfest is back for 2021, with a new location, smaller crowds and more safety guidelines in place to mitigate risks from COVID-19.Organizers had first announced plans to move Ribfest from Naperville to Romeoville last year, and the first Romeoville Ribfest was scheduled for the summer of 2020. The festival, like all other events and festivals, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns.