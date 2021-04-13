festival

Lisle Eyes to the Skies hot air balloon festival canceled again over Illinois COVID-19 concerns

Nearby Ribfest will go on in Romeoville
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lisle Eyes to the Skies festival canceled again

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The "Eyes to the Skies" hot air balloon festival in west suburban Lisle has again been canceled.

The festival committee said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced them to call it off for a second year in a row.

RELATED: Ribfest 2021 returns to Romeoville with smaller crowds, more safety guidelines

Plans are now underway for a return next year.

A new date will be announced later on the "Eyes to the Skies" website and Facebook page.

In nearby Romeoville, Ribfest is back for 2021, with a new location, smaller crowds and more safety guidelines in place to mitigate risks from COVID-19.

Organizers had first announced plans to move Ribfest from Naperville to Romeoville last year, and the first Romeoville Ribfest was scheduled for the summer of 2020. The festival, like all other events and festivals, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslisle4th of julyfestivaljuly fourthcoronavirusballoon festival4th of july eventcoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicribfestjuly 4thcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FESTIVAL
Will there be a Lollapalooza 2021?
Ribfest 2021 announced with smaller crowds, more safety guidelines
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on 'very difficult' year, hope for future
Massive dance party tests safety of crowds during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Cook County to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Barricaded man points gun at Morton Grove police
Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun
Pride flag, BLM poster removal from IN school raises questions about inclusion
Chicago Cubs place three relievers on COVID-19 list after bullpen coach tests positive
Defense set to take turn in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death
Show More
CPD releases images of Mag Mile burglary suspects
How could police confuse Taser and gun? Education, experience play role: experts
IDES warns of unemployment scam promising $1,400 in additional benefits
CPS, CTU continue negotiations over HS classroom return
South Side bakery sees surge in business, some backlash after VP Kamala Harris visit
More TOP STORIES News