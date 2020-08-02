festival

Live music, Vintage Days; Long Grove offers socially distant, outdoor family-friendly festivals this August

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The north suburban village of Long Grove is offering two outdoor festivals for the whole family to enjoy next month.

On the weekend of of August 1 and 2, the 5th Annual Vintage Days makes its return downtown with new COVID-19 safety measures enforced and hybrid online options too.

This year's scaled-down model, which still includes live music, tractor rides and a Penny Carnival, will have all vendors on the same street in front of the newly rebuilt Covered Bridge in an open-air marketplace.

Socially distanced tents will showcase all things vintage, reclaimed, hand-made, upcycled, antique and repurposed.

Every weekend in August, musicians will take over the streets of historic downtown Long Grove with Long Grove Live. Known as a "mini Ravinia", original acts and cover bands of all genres and ages will play at four outdoor venues.

The producers are following recommended State of Illinois guidelines for social distancing, including hand washing, mask-wearing, and the implementation of hand sanitation stations.

Weekly music schedules and more info can be found here.
