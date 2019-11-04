Metra to hold 2020 budget public hearings throughout Chicago area

According to Metra officials, the majority of funding will go toward improvements in locomotives, railcars, stations and bridges.
The proposed budget does not include fare increases, officials said.
On Nov. 4-5, Metra will be holding public hearings on the 2020 proposed budget, which includes no fare increase and outlines $480.5 million in capital spending including major investments in locomotives and railcars, stations, bridges and yards. Read more: https://t.co/DqThjaENGp pic.twitter.com/6cLs8eenFE— Metra (@Metra) November 2, 2019
You can read the full outline of their proposed budget here, Metra budget.
Public hearings information: All meetings will take place from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
McHenry County
Crystal Lake City Hall
City Council Chambers
100 W. Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Will County
Will County Office Building
County Board Room - 2nd Floor
302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, Ill.
Kane County
Kane County Government Center
Building A - 1st Floor Auditorium
719 S. Batavia Avenue, Geneva, Ill.
City of Chicago
Metra
Board Room 13th floor
547 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Lake County
Mundelein Village Hall
Village Board Room
300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein, Ill.
South Suburban Cook County
East Hazel Crest Village Hall
Village Board Room
1904 W. 174th Street, East Hazel Crest, Ill.
DuPage County
Clarendon Hills Village Hall
Village Board Room
1 N. Prospect Avenue, Clarendon Hills, Ill.
North Suburban Cook County
Hanover Park Police Department
Community Room
2011 Lake Street, Hanover Park, Ill.