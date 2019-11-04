metra

Metra to hold 2020 budget public hearings throughout Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra will be holding a series of public hearings Monday and Tuesday throughout the Chicago area on their proposed budget for 2020.

According to Metra officials, the majority of funding will go toward improvements in locomotives, railcars, stations and bridges.

The proposed budget does not include fare increases, officials said.



You can read the full outline of their proposed budget here, Metra budget.

Public hearings information: All meetings will take place from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

McHenry County
Crystal Lake City Hall
City Council Chambers
100 W. Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake, Ill.

Will County
Will County Office Building
County Board Room - 2nd Floor
302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, Ill.

Kane County
Kane County Government Center
Building A - 1st Floor Auditorium
719 S. Batavia Avenue, Geneva, Ill.

City of Chicago
Metra
Board Room 13th floor
547 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Lake County
Mundelein Village Hall
Village Board Room
300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein, Ill.

South Suburban Cook County
East Hazel Crest Village Hall
Village Board Room
1904 W. 174th Street, East Hazel Crest, Ill.

DuPage County
Clarendon Hills Village Hall
Village Board Room
1 N. Prospect Avenue, Clarendon Hills, Ill.

North Suburban Cook County
Hanover Park Police Department
Community Room
2011 Lake Street, Hanover Park, Ill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscook countywill countydupage countymchenrykane countylake countybudgettravelmetratrains
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRA
Metra train equipment issues cause delays in two separate incidents Thursday
Metra to provide early getaway trains on Halloween
Metra tests new technology to detect guns, explosives
Harry's Cafe keeps Naperville train station spot after city council amends ordinance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane makes emergency landing in north suburb after engine trouble
Girl, 13, shot in North Lawndale, police say
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Woman, 22, shot in Bronzeville backyard, police say
Some iPhones show alerts after battery replacement that could confuse consumers
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Monday
Illinois woman found fatally shot on I-65
Show More
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Fallen members of Illinois National Guard honored in Kankakee
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating recovers in hospital, family says
Man charged after police chase through NW Indiana
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
More TOP STORIES News