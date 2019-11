Metra to hold 2020 budget public hearings throughout Chicago area

On Nov. 4-5, Metra will be holding public hearings on the 2020 proposed budget, which includes no fare increase and outlines $480.5 million in capital spending including major investments in locomotives and railcars, stations, bridges and yards. Read more: https://t.co/DqThjaENGp pic.twitter.com/6cLs8eenFE — Metra (@Metra) November 2, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra will be holding a series of public hearings Monday and Tuesday throughout the Chicago area on their proposed budget for 2020.According to Metra officials, the majority of funding will go toward improvements in locomotives, railcars, stations and bridges.The proposed budget does not include fare increases, officials said.You can read the full outline of their proposed budget here, Metra budget Crystal Lake City HallCity Council Chambers100 W. Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake, Ill.Will County Office BuildingCounty Board Room - 2nd Floor302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, Ill.Kane County Government CenterBuilding A - 1st Floor Auditorium719 S. Batavia Avenue, Geneva, Ill.MetraBoard Room 13th floor547 W. Jackson Boulevard, ChicagoMundelein Village HallVillage Board Room300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein, Ill.East Hazel Crest Village HallVillage Board Room1904 W. 174th Street, East Hazel Crest, Ill.Clarendon Hills Village HallVillage Board Room1 N. Prospect Avenue, Clarendon Hills, Ill.Hanover Park Police DepartmentCommunity Room2011 Lake Street, Hanover Park, Ill.