Skokie mail carrier gets special send-off after 39 years on same route

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a special send-off for a USPS letter carrier who retired Friday after 39 years on the same route in Skokie.
As he made his final rounds, Anthony "AB" Swoopes was surprised by a group of residents holding signs and balloons on the corner of St. Louis Avenue and Lee Street.
"Y'all are so amazing to me, I am so honored," Swoopes said as he was handed gifts and cards. "I'm stunned! I did not see this happening."
Even his truck was decorated for the occasion with a "Happy Retirement" sign.
Residents told ABC7 Chicago that Swoopes knows everyone by name and will be missed very much.
