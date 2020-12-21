Soul Children of Chicago host drive-thru holiday experience for CHA kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Soul Children Choir of Chicago will host a drive-thru holiday experience for kids living in the Chicago Housing Authority.The event will feature music, toys, hot cocoa and food boxes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.Organizers are expecting at least 400 toys to be distributed.The Soul Children of Chicago will perform and Santa Claus will make a special appearance.This event will be held in the parking lot of XS Tennis located at 5336 S. State St.