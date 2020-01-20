Downers Grove teen treks 26.2 miles to raise awareness for Australian firefighters

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Downers Grove teen walked and ran his way to a marathon in the western suburbs Sunday.
Josh Ulisano, 17, trekked 26.2 miles in single digit temperatures to raise awareness and show support for firefighters in Australia.
Those firefighters have been battled a fierce wildfires across the country for weeks.
"Over a billion animals have died," Ulisano said. "Firefighters are having a tough time."
He said he hopes his challenge will inspire others to do what they can to show support.
"If I can carry this 50 pound back pack for a marathon, in like teen weather, anyone can do anything they want," he said.
Ulisano said he's just doing this to raise awareness right now, but is hoping to get a fundraiser going soon.
