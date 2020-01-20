chicago proud

Downers Grove teen treks 26.2 miles to raise awareness for Australian firefighters

By Jesse Kirsch
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Downers Grove teen walked and ran his way to a marathon in the western suburbs Sunday.

Josh Ulisano, 17, trekked 26.2 miles in single digit temperatures to raise awareness and show support for firefighters in Australia.

Those firefighters have been battled a fierce wildfires across the country for weeks.

RELATED: Australia bushfires equivalent to 40% of Illinois being burned

"Over a billion animals have died," Ulisano said. "Firefighters are having a tough time."

He said he hopes his challenge will inspire others to do what they can to show support.

RELATED: https://abc7chicago.com/australia-fires-heres-how-to-help/5819519/

"If I can carry this 50 pound back pack for a marathon, in like teen weather, anyone can do anything they want," he said.

Ulisano said he's just doing this to raise awareness right now, but is hoping to get a fundraiser going soon.

MORE RELATED:
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
South Loop bar creates 'royal' cocktails in honor of Meghan Markle, proceeds will go to Australia wildfire relief
RELATED: Chicago woman sews joey pouches for orphaned baby kangaroos affected by Australian wildfires
Aircraft drop 2,200 kg of sweet potatoes, carrots for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaustraliafiremarathon milesu.s. & worldfirefighterschicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen
Chicago teen places 4th in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Chicago teen competes in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Chicago man starts organization to care for homeless pets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Lake effect snow possible as temps bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area
Driver charged with DUI after off-duty police officer killed in crash
SEARCH FOR JUSTICE: Gun violence victims' loved ones call for more bail system reforms
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
Show More
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold Sunday with wind chills up to minus 20
More TOP STORIES News