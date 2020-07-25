West Town girl, 12, raises money for 2 families who lost everything in Belmont Cragin fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young girl in West Town set up a lemonade stand Thursday, raising more than $700 for two families who lost their homes in a fire in Belmont-Cragin earlier this month.
Lily Dahms, 12, sold lemonade to raise cash as well as accepting donations for clothing and other necessities for two single mothers and their children whose homes burned down in a July 1 fire in Belmont Craigin.
Firefighters and neighbors heard fireworks in the area just before the fire.
Dahms was joined at the stand by Molly Seedhouse, a Chicago Public Schools Prieto teacher who works with both families' children and is helping them as they start over after losing everything.
Dahms raised $704 Thursday. Anyone who would still like to help the families can donate online through a GoFundMe account that will be shared evenly between them.
