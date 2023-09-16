Connect South Shore Arts Festival kicks off weekend of community celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Shore Chamber of Commerce and Special Service Area #42 is partnering with Eric Williams, owner of The Silver Room and Bronzeville Winery, to host its 6th annual 2-day outdoor community festival in the South Shore neighborhood. Connect South Shore will feature a lineup of DJs, live musical artists, kids painting corners with Brown Books & Paint Brushes, local food and retail vendors, yoga, and the big attraction - an outdoor skating rink. The festival will be activated outdoors on a private lot on 70th Street and Jeffrey Boulevard.

Some of this year's music talent includes Ausar, DJ Duane Powell (Soundration, Silver Room Radio Show), DJ Celeste Alexander, Heavy Crownz, Mara Love, Meagan McNeal, Peter Jericho & MGeni, and Thaddeus Tukes Trio with special guest, Maggie Brown. The entire event will be hosted by MCs Mario Smith and Boukhepra.

"Connect+South+Shore represents the intersection of Commerce and Culture, and is a cross-generational event. There's something for everyone at this event and we're excited to bring it back again this year." says Tonya Trice, Executive Director of South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Connect South Shore Festival aims to illustrate the richness of cultural expression and its invaluable contribution to the shaping of Chicago. Likewise, the enterprising vendor marketplace is intended to stimulate visionary thinking and striking development opportunities for a community disproportionately impacted by patterns of disinvestment.

"As conscious-minded individuals it is imperative for us to exercise our right to expression by participating in a different form of mass demonstration, " says Eric Wiliams. "It is time for us to demonstrate the cultural and artistic talents we have to empower and transform our surroundings and create strong economic pathways."

South Shore Connect+ Festival

Date: September 16 & 17

Location: 7001 - 7037 S. Jeffery

Time: 11am-7pm

Cost: FREE

Website: https://www.connectsouthshore.org/

Saturday Live Music Schedule:

11-12:30pm Sean Alvarez

1:30pm-2pm Mara Love

2:30pm-3:15pm Peter Jericho & MGeni

5:00pm-5:30pm Ausar

5:30pm-7pm DJ Duane Powell

Host: Mario Smith

Sunday Live Music Schedule:

2:00pm-3:30pm DJ Celeste Alexander

4:00pm-4:30pm Heavy Crownz

5:00pm-5:30pm Meagan McNeal

6:00pm-7:00pm Thaddeus Tukes Trio w/ special guest Maggie Brown