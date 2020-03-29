What are the most common consumer complaints in Illinois?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Attorney General's Office recently released its top 10 list of the most common consumer complaints for 2019.
The second most common complaint among Illinois consumers last year was over used car sales and issues with used vehicles. The top complaint, to no surprise, was home remodeling disputes and problems with contractors and home repairs, the office reported.
To prevent yourself from having to add to this list of complaints, ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles recommends researching companies before hiring anyone.
Search the company name in Google with keywords "scam" and "rip-off," Knowles suggested.
You can also check in with the Better Business Bureau.
To read the full list of 2019 consumer complaints, visit the Illinois Attorney General's Office website here.
