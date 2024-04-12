Death of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough causes delays for vital records

The death of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has caused delays in processing residents' records, including birth, death and marriage certificates.

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- The death of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has caused delays in processing vital records

The records include birth, death and marriage certificates.

The clerk's office said it is required to change documents that still have Yarbrough listed as the official signatory.

The office is currently unable to provide paper copies of those records, but they can still be registered online.

People are still able to get marriage licenses, but not certificates, which can be requested after the marriage.

Yarbrough died Sunday from an undisclosed illness.

