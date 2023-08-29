Cook County judge vacates man's conviction, sentence after 34 years in prison

A Cook County judge vacated the conviction and sentence for Francisco Benitez, after he said he was framed by Chicago police detectives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is being freed after spending decades in prison for a murder he said he did not commit.

A judge vacated the conviction and sentence of Francisco "Frankie" Benitez Tuesday, after he spent 34 years in prison.

The 52-year old will be let go, after a Cook County judge threw out his conviction and sentence for a double murder he said he did not commit.

"This has been a very, very long road, and I'm glad my son is coming home," Benitez's mother Betty Benitez said.

Despite the prosecutors' objections, Benitez was released on his own recognizance, but with conditions.

"Every month, every week, and now this is the day we don't have to do it no more," Benitez's brother Victor Benitez said.

Francisco Benitez, seen in a photo when he was a teen, was convicted in September of 1991.

He was arrested when he was just 18 years old, but maintained his innocence, saying that he had an alibi, and was being framed by Chicago Police Department detectives.

Lawyers with the Exoneration Project and a private firm took on Benitez's case.

At an evidentiary hearing in April, attorneys for Benitez presented new eyewitness evidence, saying he didn't shoot the teens.

"The third man to have a conviction vacated and come home based on actions they took as police officers to frame innocent men," said Anand Swaminathan, with Loevy & Loevy.

Benitez's advocates said a former gang units officer came forward admitting in court that he never believed Benitez was the right suspect.

Two eyewitnesses to the crime who are now adults said Benitez didn't commit the murders and that they didn't come forward earlier because their mother told them not to say anything about what they had seen.

"Look at this family, still here after those 34 years, just like they were for all of that time. That's what was ripped from this family," said Josh Tepfer, with the Exoneration Project.

All the new evidence and testimony convinced the court Benitez was not the killer and that his confession had been coerced.

He will return home for the first time in more than three decades.

But Benitez's quest for freedom may not be over.

The state could decide to retry the case.

A hearing on that is Sept. 26.