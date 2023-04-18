Chicago job fair: Hundreds to attend hospitality hiring event

Hundreds are on the job search Tuesday at a Chicago-area hospitality hiring event. Those who attend are expected to walk out with jobs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people are looking for jobs Tuesday morning, with dozens of employers guaranteeing them positions by the time they leave.

With over 850 registered job seekers at Tuesday's hospitality hiring event, the idea is everybody walking in for a job will walk out with one.

From the restaurant association to members of the hospitality industry, there are 65 employers looking for new hires. With a pre-screening process already in place, workers will easily match their skill sets with the employment opportunity.

"All of these employers that you see at this event have already committed to hires, either they are going to hire them the day of, condition hires, or either second interviews," said Marion Batey, with the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership.

Shaniya Doyle wants to move out of retail and into hospitality.

"What I'm hoping to get out of this is a new experience and hopefully a new job. I'm very good with hospitality and I love being a friendly person to people and customers," Doyle said.

Each employer will provide at least three openings at their business Tuesday, providing much needed jobs for employees on the hunt for new experiences.

"Not only will the jobs be vital, but the training will be vital, and that's what Chicago Cook Workforce is all about is training that candidate if they are not already trained," Batey said.

This event is closed, but another hiring event is planned for next month.