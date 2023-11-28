Cook County property tax bill due Friday, treasurer's website now shows who, why your bill changed

Your Cook County property tax bill must be paid by Friday. Treasurer Maria Pappas updated her website to show why your bill changed, and who did it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The deadline to pay your Cook County property taxes is Friday, and some homeowners are facing larger-than-expected bills.

"It is shocking when you get your new bill and it's like, wow, that's a lot of money," said homeowner Sheila Mecher.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said she has been fielding questions and complaints that led her to make changes on her website.

"I'm going to make this so simple," she said. "So simple that anyone, a third grader, could understand it."

Pappas said there is now more info at CookCountyTreasurer.com. When you get to the website, click "Your Property Tax Overview," which is highlighted in purple. Put in your property index number and you'll be able to see how the bill changes.

In particular, you'll be able to see what district or agencies had an increased levy and which ones decreased.

Pappas said most recently she has been hearing from property owners in the North Suburbs, which were reassessed last year. At the same time, some suburban schools are asking for more from taxpayers.

"Whoever raised your taxes, you can now direct your anger to them instead of wandering around in the street saying, you know, why did they go up?" she said. "We are now giving you the answers to exactly why they went up."

Schools take the majority of property dollars, but that's an expense that some see as a worthy investment.

"When you talk about education, that's an investment in our future because we need to depend on these kids later on," said taxpayer Curtis Jackson.

Pappas reports most have paid their property taxes already, but the deadline is Friday, Dec. 1.