Cook County State's Attorney's election too close to call | Will mail-in ballots swing race?

Illinois Primary election results show the Cook County state's attorney race between Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris is to close to call.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County state's attorney's race remains too close to call Wednesday morning, with Clayton Harris III and Eileen O'Neill Burke fighting for the Democratic nomination.

As of 11:49 p.m., Burke had 51% of the vote to Harris' 49%.

Bob Fioretti will be the Republican nominee in the race with Andrew Charles Kopinski running as a Libertarians candidate.

The ABC7 I-Team reports are still 160,000 outstanding mail-in ballots.

Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III spoke to their supporters Tuesday night as the results came in.

Burke told her supporters to be patient and to let every vote be counted.

Burke said it's crucial for the democratic process to play out to decide who is going to the general.

"While we cannot declare a victory yet, I know that every single assistant state's attorney, past or present, knows that feeling of pride when they stand up in court and say, 'I am here on behalf of the people of the state of Illinois,'" Burke said.

Clayton Harris III addressed a crowd of cheering and excited supporters Tuesday night. He said the race is not over and is encouraging his camp to stick with him.

"We've waited a long time for this day for this day to come and it looks like we are going to have to wait just a little bit longer," Harris said. "It's getting late and while the votes are still coming in, we have to make sure and we will make sure that every voice is counted and every voice is heard."

It will likely be several more days until we know who between Harris and Burke will edge out on top.

Swing votes: Are there enough mail-in ballots to change outcome of state's attorney race?

Nearly 160,000 mail-in ballots are outstanding in the Democratic primary election for Cook County state's attorney, the I-Team has learned.

There are two major questions after Tuesday's election. How many of those ballots will be properly returned in the US Mail? And will enough of the votes be cast for Clayton Harris III to make up about an 11,000 vote deficit in his race against the leader Eileen O'Neill Burke?

Chicago election officials tell the I-Team that they sent out 176,000 mail ballots and Cook County election officials mailed out 96,000 ballots of their own. Between the two jurisdictions, 116,000 voted-ballots were returned by Monday and counted in the results on Tuesday night.

That leaves 156,000 total ballots outstanding in a contest that has the two leading candidates separated by a little more than 10,000 votes.

Despite that seemingly slim margin, the math-and the poor Tuesday turnout-do not favor a huge swing in the election results. Election officials expect to receive back no more than 100,000 additional mail-in votes. And that may be optimistic.

Further, not all of those will be Democratic Party ballots and some won't be properly filled out-and therefore not counted. In addition, authorities say it's likely the mail-in ballots will not all include votes in the state's attorney's race. Not everyone votes in each race.

And finally, all of the votes will not go to just one candidate. Typically mail-in votes will fall along similar percentage lines as the results that have produced the tight election night results.

Experts interviewed by the I-Team believe the race needs to be within one percentage point-or maybe two-for the outstanding mail ballots to have any possibility of changing the outcome. It will likely be the end of this week or into the weekend before the actual final totals become evident. The outstanding ballots could even separate the candidates by a wider margin.

The tight race has also raised questions about a possible recount. Illinois does not have any provision in the law for a mandatory recount.

There is a lengthy and detailed process by which a trailing candidate may request a recount if he or she is within 5% of the leader's vote total. Such a recount request may be made only after the votes are collected, counted, canvassed and audited.

That recount, if authorized, would not happen in a day or two. The process could extend for weeks.