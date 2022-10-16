Glenview bar hosts fundraiser for Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting

Organizers said 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Roberts family for Cooper's ongoing medical needs and other expenses.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been a long road to recovery for Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts.

He's the young boy who was left paralyzed after the Fourth of July tragedy.

Family and friends came out Sunday to support Cooper at a community fundraiser in northwest suburban Glenview.

The fundraiser, hosted by Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Glenview, is one they hold every year and this year the family-oriented establishment dedicated the event for Cooper and his family.

The 8-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down after a gunman opened fire on a crowd during the annual Highland Park July 4th parade, killing seven people and wounding several others.

His story deeply touched the co-organizers of this event.

"Seeing that, as a mom myself, it's just tragic. It's heartbreaking, so we thought, why not Cooper," said Amanda Hilmer, event co-organizer and manager at Whiskey River. "He's just great. He's really grabbed our hearts."

"Something tragic happens in your community -- come together, show up [ and ] do what you can," added fundraiser attendee, Antennian DeCarlo.

The family-friendly event featured fun activities including, face-painting, pumpkin painting and a magic show.

Organizers said 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Roberts family for Cooper's ongoing medical needs and other expenses, including home adaptations and medical equipment.

Cooper's family released a statement, saying in part that they are overwhelmed by the generosity from the owners of Whiskey River and all who made this possible.