Nurses are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. We spoke to Kelly Bratsos, an ICU nurse at Edward Hospital in Naperville, and Kristin Hassett, an ICU nurse at Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst, to see it from their perspective.
Naperville, Elmhurst nurses share stories from COVID-19 front line
