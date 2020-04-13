Coronavirus Chicago: 3rd Cook County Jail detainee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6093900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ABC7 I-Team looked into a growing medical and humanitarian crisis inside some Illinois jails and prisons.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6092712" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A second detainee who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at Cook County Jail, officials said Thursday night. The family of the first has filed a lawsuit.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6083434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that Cook County Jail has its first apparent death from the novel coronavirus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third Cook County Jail detainee who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, officials announced Sunday.The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 42-year-old Nicholas Lee died Sunday at Stroger Hospital.The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but the sheriff's office said preliminary reports suggest he died of cardiac arrest.As of Sunday, 306 Cook County Jail detainees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with 218 members of the sheriff's office staff.More than 180 of those are correctional officers, according to the county sheriff.The announcement comes days after the death of 51-year-old detainee Leslie Pieroni.Pieroni's official cause of death is also pending, but preliminary reports suggest he died as the result of complications due to the virus.The death came on the same day a federal judge ruled against the mass release of prisoners.Roughly one week ago, 59-year-old Jeffrey Pendleton died at Stroger Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.An autopsy found he died of COVID-19 infection, with hypertension and pulmonary disease as contributing factors.Pendleton's two surviving brothers filed a federal lawsuit, alleging the county violated his constitutional rights by shackling him to a bed while he was battling the virus.Jeffrey Pendleton was granted a hearing to reduce his bond days before he was hospitalized, but the motion was denied.