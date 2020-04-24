MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Melrose Park police announced one of their officers has died from complications from COVID-19, the department's first coronavirus death.
Joseph Cappello died Friday, the Melrose Park Police Department spokesman said.
RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
"Office Cappella [sic] was an important part of the Melrose Park Police Department and he will be missed," the statement said. "Always dependable and trustworthy, Officer Cappella [sic] worked hard to build relationships in the community. He served the people of Melrose Park with integrity and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant."
Cappello is the department's first COVID-19 related death. Three Chicago Police Department officers have died from the virus.
Melrose Park coronavirus: Officer Joseph Cappello dies from COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More