Indiana COVID-19: IN face mask mandate takes effect Monday

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana face mask mandate takes effect Monday as the state sees a rising number of COVID-19 cases.The statewide mask mandate goes into effect without the bite that was initially promised. Some people expect the requirement to be met with resistance.Governor Eric Holcomb backed down on the idea of imposing fines or criminal penalties on those who don't comply with the order.Customers walking into Gary, Indiana's J's Breakfast Club to place or pick up an order face a choice: mask up, or we'll take your order outside.Those without masks are being offered one to wear while waiting for their food to be ready.Even without a state mandate, the restaurant, has been requiring staff and customers to wear a face covering for a while now, a decision that's been met with varying degrees of acceptance...and resistance."We're not going to make this a battle, but it's about protecting yourself, protecting us and that's what we're going to do," Owner Joslyn Kelly said.Indiana health officials reported 860 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths Sunday, just days after Holcomb dropped a mask violator penalty. The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 62,372 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 2,706 deaths.With the positivity rate inching towards 9% and the number coronavirus cases continuing to climb in Indiana, the state has taken a number of steps, such as extending capacity limits on indoor businesses.Some municipalities have closed down beaches frequented by those on the Illinois side of the border. But until now the issue of masks remained a recommendation only.Lake County, Indiana issued a mandate last weekGovernor Holcomb himself says he hopes to enforce compliance through education.The statewide face mask order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can't be maintained. The order will take effect Monday.Holcomb said his order will also require masks in schools for grades three and above for students, teachers and other employees. Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order.But the state's attorney general believes the governor has overstepped his authority in issuing a statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion Wednesday night, just hours after Holcomb announced the mask order taking effect Monday to help slow the coronavirus spread. The opinion does not block the governor's action. Hill is on his way out of office after failing to win the Republican nomination for reelection following allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.The Republican leader of the state Senate praised Holcomb's decision to drop the possible misdemeanor offense.The state has extended its current capacity limits for restaurants and bars and other restrictions for at least another two weeks because of an increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state. Holcomb first delayed lifting those limits two weeks ago, but he said Wednesday that a continuing volatile environment in Indiana and other states prompted him to keep them in place for at least two more weeks. Holcomb's decision means Indiana restaurants will continue to be allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and movie theaters can be open at half capacity.