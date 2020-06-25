Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 cases near 44K with 2,394 deaths

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of new claims totaled 31,885 during the week of June 20, compared to an adjusted number of 24,017 the week before. That's an increase of 7,868.
The report comes as Indiana health officials announced 523 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Thursday.
In total, 43,655 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Indiana, including 2,394 deaths.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced $25 million to help Indiana residents who are struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic.
The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will use funding from the federal CARES Act. It'll provide up to $500 in assistance for four months, totaling a maximum of $2,000 to help those eligible cover current and past rent payments or late fees.
"This has been a very challenging time for Hoosiers, and the economic impacts of COVID-19 has left some renters in a tough spot," Gov. Holcomb said. "The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will support our renters, improve our state's housing stability and help prevent evictions as the state gets back on track."
Those eligible for the funding must have lost their job or part of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their current household income, including unemployment, must be less than their household income on March 6. To meet eligibility requirements, applicants must have not received any rental assistance from another source.
The program could help roughly 12,000 households, according to the governor's office.
The state will begin accepting applications on Monday, July 13, starting at 9 a.m. Those interested can apply through www.indianahousingnow.org.
Earlier this week, Gov. Holcomb also announced that Indiana's public schools can apply for funding to improve their remote learning capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic through a $61.6 million grant program.
The deadline is July 17 to apply for the needs-based, competitive funding through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief, which is financed by the federal CARES Act.
Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions and other education-related entities are eligible to apply for the grants. The state expects to award dozens of grants through the program.
Indiana doctors have also been providing remote care to patients since clinics have closed and government mandated orders have kept people at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The health system is starting to look much different as facilities shift to telemedicine, which allows doctors to meet with patients through video conferencing, reported the Indianapolis Business Journal.
Some doctors say it can speed up diagnosis and treatment. IU Health, the state's largest hospital system, said its doctors have conducted about 80,000 telemedicine visits this year.
Four Indiana groups have been awarded a combined $141,000 from a federal agency to help individuals and families avoid foreclosure and make better home-buying and rental choices.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the grants will directly support the housing counseling services provided by the HUD-approved groups, including helping people assess their readiness for a home purchase and navigating the home-buying process.
HUD-approved housing counseling agencies also help people find affordable rental housing. HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan says the grants will "ensure that homeowners and renters alike can receive assistance from HUD-approved housing counseling agencies and make smart housing choices."
The state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan last week, ahead of schedule.
Many businesses were caught off guard with Indiana starting stage 4 early, especially in Lake County which has been a week behind most of the state in the governor's reopening plan.
Holcomb defended his decision to move the state into the next stage with COVID-19 still spreading.
In Stage 4 office buildings, retail stores and malls are allowed open at full capacity. Restaurants can have up to 75 percent capacity in their dining rooms. Bars, nightclubs, Bowling alleys, Movie theaters, Amusement parks can open at 50 percent capacity.
Casinos were also allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. Horseshoe Hammond Casino will implement new health and safety protocols.
Social distancing guidelines are still in place, and face coverings are still recommended.
Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:
