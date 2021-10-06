home invasion

Shooting in Country Club Hills: 2 men fatally shot in home invasion, police say

Country Club police provided few details on what took place
By Maher Kawash
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men involved in a south suburban Country Club Hills home invasion have died, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said early Wednesday morning.

Country Club Hills police, responding to a report of a home invasion, found two male victims shot in a south suburban home Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the residence in the 19000-block of Farmcrest Trail after someone reported a home invasion about 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two people in the residence with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and the medical examiner's office later confirmed they had died.

An investigation by County Club Hills police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is underway.

Police did not initially provide additional information about what took place or who the men were.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-798-3191. Tips can also be given anonymously on the SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.

More TOP STORIES News