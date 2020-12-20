Remote learning during Chicago coronavirus pandemic creates added challenges

But a recent report by McKinsey and Company found that with remote learning, students -- on average -- are likely to have experienced nine months of learning loss in math.
Students of color could be up to a year behind.
Elaine Allensworth, director of the University of Chicago's Consortium on School Research, joined Our Chicago Sunday to talk about this and what can be done going forward after the kids' winter break.
Sal Khan, the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, a nonprofit online learning platform with free lessons in math, science and humanities in 46 languages also joined the show.
