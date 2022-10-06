COVID update: Illinois reports 2,467 new cases, 9 new deaths

The Chicago area saw its lowest COVID-19 transmission levels Friday since the start of the pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,467 new COVID cases and 9 new deaths Thursday.

The Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and most surrounding counties are all in the green low-transmission group. Lake County is in the medium-transmission group.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,771,745 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 35,062 related deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 935 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 105 patients were in the ICU, and 27 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 13.

