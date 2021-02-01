protest

Protestors gather at McKinley Park, call for rent, mortgage to be canceled during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters gathered across the country including at the McKinley Park Fieldhouse in Chicago Sunday.

The protests called for measures to be taken to address the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition, the movement demanded the government cancel rents and mortgages for renters, homeowners, small businesses and small landlords.

"Working class people are building a movement to hold the government accountable," the statement said.

The Illinois moratorium on evictions lasts through Feb. 5.

The CDC extended the federal eviction order through March and cited the health threat it poses.

More information regarding the movement can be found at CancelTheRents.org.
