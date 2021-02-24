coronavirus chicago

CDC report shows 55 of 81 Chicago gym-goers, infrequent mask-wearers contracted COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a case report Wednesday involving a high "attack rate" at a Chicago gym, where infrequent mask wearing was reported.

In August of last year, during one week of a high-intensity fitness class, 55 out of 81 attendees developed COVID.

Twenty-two (40%) of people with COVID-19 attended on or after the day symptoms began, health officials said. Most attendees (76%) wore masks infrequently, including people with (84%) and without COVID-19 (60%), the CDC said.

The CDC said gyms should require masks during exercise, decrease class sizes, require physical distancing and improve ventilation to avoid incidents like this. Gyms should also encourage attendees to isolate after symptoms appear or after receiving a positive COVID-19 test and to quarantine after a potential exposure and while awaiting test results.

Health experts are aware that increased heavy breathing enables coronavirus spread and outbreaks linked to indoor activities have been reported.

Exercising outdoors or virtually could further reduce the risk of the virus being spread.

The CDC did not specify what gym was studied.

Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcdccoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
More TOP STORIES News