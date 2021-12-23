COVID surge hits Illinois during final countdown to Christmas; Chicago traffic still expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just two days from Christmas, there is a surge in COVID cases.Illinois is reporting itssince the pandemic began, with more than 16,500 new cases, and test positivity is up to 7.9%.There were also 66 COVID-related deaths as of Wednesday.There have been long lines of people rushing to get tested before traveling to see family.And Thursday is expected to be a major travel day.AAA expects Thursday to be the busiest time to travel both in the air and on the road, as millions head to their Christmas destinations.Overall, more than 109 million people are expected to be traveling between Thursday and Jan. 3.Vaccinations are now more important than ever as people gather for the holidays and omicron continues to surface."Between delta, which was highly transmissible, and now omicron, which is maybe two or three times more transmissible, a lot of us are going to have, unfortunately, a date with omicron," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department of Public Health commissioner.Hospital beds are also filling up around the area.At least four Illinois regions, including the one for Will and Kankakee counties are currently in the single digits for the number of ICU beds available.The roads around Chicago are expected to be busiest Thursday between noon and 6 p.m., and Interstate 290 west is likely to be the busiest expressway.