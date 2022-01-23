Expert from Naperville physical therapy center gives tips on getting back in gym after COVID

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Forbes reported that nearly 80% of people abandon their New Year's resolutions by February each year.With many people recovering from COVID-19 after the holidays, doctors are giving tips on how to ease back into fitness after recovery.Dr. Mitchell Anderson works with Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center in Naperville and said a key component is to outline goals that are specific, measurable, achievable and time-bound.Another tip is to ease back into the routine, start slow and gradually build to more complex exercises at your own pace.Fyzical is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States, Anderson said.