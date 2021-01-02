Stephanie Mansour of Step it Up with Steph shares weekly workout plan with strength training, yoga poses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9286372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stephanie Mansour of Step it Up with Steph shared a New Year's workout option that can turn into a weekly plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year, 2021, is here.The start of a new year is when a lot of people try to get back into working out, but it can be hard to know where to start.Stephanie Mansour of "Step it Up with Steph" shared some simple strength training and yoga poses you can do at home.When it comes to strength training, all you'll need is gym shoes and a set of dumbbells. They do not need to be heavy. Mansour's only weighed three pounds. She shared three simple moves, which she recommends doing in sets of 10 repetitions for three rounds, every other day. You can watch the video to see the moves.As for the yoga poses, she recommends doing them every morning to create a ritual and help yourself start the day feeling energized and in a better mood. All you need is a yoga mat, but if you don't have one, you can use a towel or the carpet. You can watch the video to see the poses.