Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,871 cases, 26 deaths

There have been 1,522,942 total COVID cases, including 23,953 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 24-30 is at 5.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 94,016 specimens for a total of 28,869,597 since the pandemic began.
RELATED: Chicago Travel Advisory updated with all states except Vermont on list
As of Monday night, 2,266 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 537 patients were in the ICU and 301 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,921,400 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,802. On Monday, 22,976 vaccines were administered.