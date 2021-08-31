Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,871 cases, 26 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,871 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,522,942 total COVID cases, including 23,953 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 24-30 is at 5.7%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 94,016 specimens for a total of 28,869,597 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 2,266 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 537 patients were in the ICU and 301 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,921,400 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,802. On Monday, 22,976 vaccines were administered.