Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,961 cases, 62 deaths

There have been 1,554,336 total COVID cases, including 24,194 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 1-7 is at 5.1%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 68,659 specimens for a total of 29,549,827 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 2,327 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 565 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 14,099,513 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,251. On Tuesday, 12,823 vaccines were administered.