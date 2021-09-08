coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,961 cases, 62 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Will Illinois see a Labor Day Weekend COVID surge?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,961 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 62 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,554,336 total COVID cases, including 24,194 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 1-7 is at 5.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 68,659 specimens for a total of 29,549,827 since the pandemic began.

Some Chicago Public Schools students face CPS remote learning after Labor Day weekend travel

As of Tuesday night, 2,327 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 565 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,099,513 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,251. On Tuesday, 12,823 vaccines were administered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Kankakee school loses state recognition over face mask, COVID policy
IL reports 2,558 COVID cases, 9 deaths
IL reports 30,319 new COVID cases, 178 deaths over past week
Chicago Cubs' David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
Massive police response at Indiana HS after active shooter reported
NWS considering Minooka-area tornado touchdown
Man shot CTA bus driver in jaw after being told to leave: Prosecutors
Meet the full celebrity cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 30
Chicago woman makes fake bomb threat after missing flight out of FL
IL AG launches investigation into Joliet police
Stop-and-frisk class-action lawsuit filed against Chicago, CPD
Show More
Acapulco earthquake kills at least 1 in Mexico
Brookfield Zoo animals getting COVID vaccines
20-year-old battling cancer marries high school sweetheart
Kankakee school loses state recognition over face mask, COVID policy
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News