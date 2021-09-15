Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,194 cases, 44 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,194 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,582,392 total COVID cases, including 24,451 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 8-14 is at 4.8%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 93,865 specimens for a total of 30,193,211 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 2,229 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 537 patients were in the ICU and 305 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,241,348 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,255. On Tuesday, 22,812 vaccines were administered.