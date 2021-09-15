coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,194 cases, 44 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Parts of IL run out of hospital beds; 4,660 new cases reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,194 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,582,392 total COVID cases, including 24,451 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 8-14 is at 4.8%.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 93,865 specimens for a total of 30,193,211 since the pandemic began.

Chicago area parents concerned over COVID-19 cases push for remote learning option in schools

As of Tuesday night, 2,229 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 537 patients were in the ICU and 305 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,241,348 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,255. On Tuesday, 22,812 vaccines were administered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Parts of IL run out of hospital beds; 4,660 new cases reported
Homewood teacher dies after months-long battle with COVID
IL reports 1,691 COVID cases, 4 deaths
CPS responds after parents protest near Mayor Lightfoot's home
TOP STORIES
Cook County property tax hike sends Palatine florist out of business
Lightfoot announces Pedro Martinez as new CPS CEO
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Parts of IL run out of hospital beds; 4,660 new cases reported
Disabled man beaten to death leaving Pilsen soup kitchen
Show More
Empanadas recalled due to false USDA approval label
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
Woman carjacked in Wicker Park
Mother suing Chicago Park District after son's drowning
Florida shark attack caught on video
More TOP STORIES News