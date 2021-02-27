COVID-19 Illinois: BGA fact-checks Gov. Pritzker's claim IL outpacing other large states in vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- During his budget address last week, Gov. JB Pritzker claimed Illinois has been the COVID-19 vaccination leader among the 10 most populous states in the country for the month of February. The Better Government Association is fact-checking that statement.BGA investigative reporter Kiannah Sepeda-Miller joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to dive deeper into the statement.With existing challenges for many Illinoisans trying to get the vaccine, figuring out when they'll get their turn, confused if they're really going to receive the vaccine for free is what the governor claimed true?Sepeda-Miller provided clarity on what to make of Pritzker's statement.You can read the full Better Government Association story online at