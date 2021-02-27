better government association

COVID-19 Illinois: BGA fact-checks Gov. Pritzker's claim IL outpacing other large states in vaccinations

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- During his budget address last week, Gov. JB Pritzker claimed Illinois has been the COVID-19 vaccination leader among the 10 most populous states in the country for the month of February. The Better Government Association is fact-checking that statement.

BGA investigative reporter Kiannah Sepeda-Miller joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to dive deeper into the statement.

RELATED: Governor Pritzker budget includes more spending for education, free tuition, DCFS in $40.7B budget plan

With existing challenges for many Illinoisans trying to get the vaccine, figuring out when they'll get their turn, confused if they're really going to receive the vaccine for free is what the governor claimed true?

Sepeda-Miller provided clarity on what to make of Pritzker's statement.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopspringfieldvaccinesbetter government associationcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
BGA first reported corruption probe surrounding former Speaker Michael Madigan
Republicans' claims on IL COVID vaccine priorities fact checked
How is Mayor Lightfoot doing in her role? BGA takes a look
Chicago media holding news literacy camp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
IB 290 closed from Cicero Ave to downtown after 2 injured in shooting
5 former USPS employees charged in scheme to steal credit cards from mail
Chicago tap dance collective celebrates Black History Month
Swimming safety important ahead of spring break
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Marengo shooting suspects linked to Aurora robbery spree: police
Show More
1st Madigan replacement declines month's salary after resignation
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Chicago Weather: Clear with spring-like warmth Saturday
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
More TOP STORIES News