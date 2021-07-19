coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 670 cases, 4 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois COVID cases jump to highest level in over 6 weeks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 670 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,402,763 total COVID cases, including 223,377 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 12-19 is at 2.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 21,596 specimens for a total of 26,386,287 since the pandemic began.


As of Sunday night, 537 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 107 patients were in the ICU and 38 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 12,969,499 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,628. There were 12,033 vaccines administered in Illinois Sunday.
