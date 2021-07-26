coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,088 cases, 4 deaths

Illinois reports 1,000+ new COVID cases for 5 days straight
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Could COVID-19 restrictions return in Chicago area?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,088 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.

Illinois has now reported at least 1,000 new cases for the last five days straight. There have been 1,411,821 total COVID cases, including 23,409 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 19-26 is at 3.9%. It was last that high on May 5.

The state continues to see wide gaps in regional test positivity. As of July 23, Chicago's 7-day test positivity was 2.3%, the lowest of any region. On that day, Region 4 had 7-day test positivity of 9.1%, the most of any region, followed by Region 5 at 8.1%.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 25,508 specimens for a total of 26,647,342 since the pandemic began.

WATCH: Doctor weighs in on children wearing masks


EMBED More News Videos

A doctor weighed in on children wearing masks Tuesday.



As of Sunday night, 721 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 152 patients were in the ICU and 54 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 13,098,572 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,439. On Sunday, 8,087 vaccines were administered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccineslori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Lollapalooza preparations continue as COVID-19 cases rise across US
FBI on alert for fake COVID vaccine cards, tests at Lollapalooza
IL reports 1,470 new COVID cases, 4 deaths
IL reports 1,993 new COVID cases, 6 deaths
TOP STORIES
70 shot, 12 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
Lollapalooza preparations continue as COVID-19 cases rise across US
What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal
Chicago police shoot suspect in Bronzeville
Expert shares tips to keep trees healthy through storms, drought
Bezos, Branson stripped of newfound 'astronaut' titles
St. Sabina gun buyback initiative begins
Show More
Gymnastics team wears different uniform to protest 'sexualization'
Off-duty cop shot at in Uptown
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
IL schools struggle to fill teaching vacancies amid teacher shortage
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, hot Monday
More TOP STORIES News