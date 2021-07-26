Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,088 cases, 4 deaths

WATCH: Doctor weighs in on children wearing masks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,088 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.Illinois has now reported at least 1,000 new cases for the last five days straight. There have been 1,411,821 total COVID cases, including 23,409 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 19-26 is at 3.9%. It was last that high on May 5.The state continues to see wide gaps in regional test positivity. As of July 23, Chicago's 7-day test positivity was 2.3%, the lowest of any region. On that day, Region 4 had 7-day test positivity of 9.1%, the most of any region, followed by Region 5 at 8.1%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 25,508 specimens for a total of 26,647,342 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 721 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 152 patients were in the ICU and 54 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,098,572 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,439. On Sunday, 8,087 vaccines were administered.