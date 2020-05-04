Coronavirus Chicago: COVID-19 testing site opening in Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's newest COVID-19 testing site opens Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.The new testing site is a welcomed addition to the neighborhood as elected officials have been working to add more sites to areas that need it most.Community leaders along with elected officials plan to mark the opening of new COVID19 testing site here in the 5100-block of south Ashland Avenue.There is push across the state for more testing, after a record of nearly 20,000 tests were given in one day.Governor JB Pritzker wants to continue to ramp up the state's testing capacity even more. He said he is also working to get access to more equipment and supplies."We need swabs. We don't have enough swabs. We are getting more from the White House, actually. But you also need viral transport medium and you need the reagents that are necessary to run the test," the governor said.This new testing site on the Southwest Side will continue to help serve residents in vulnerable areas.Many activists and community organizers have been calling for more testing sites in African American and Latino neighborhoods.An event officially opening this new testing facility will take place at 10 a.m.