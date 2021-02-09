Cows running loose on Indiana highway eventually wrangled by volunteers, police

Definitely a unique afternoon...



LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- While cows on the side of the road can be common in Indiana, a herd of calves took over the highway itself this weekend near South Bend.The calves reportedly escaped their home in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon and started running south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 35. The herd quickly made it to U.S. 6, where they continued east, according to reports.First responders and volunteers were eventually able to round them up and get them back home."The calves were successfully secured & reunited with each other following today's big adventure," the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "On behalf of the owners, thank you to all the great citizens who assisted deputies earlier today."