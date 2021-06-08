murder

Chicago police ask for help IDing 3 Avalon Park murder suspects seen in gas station video

Jeffrey King, 26, killed during altercation at Citgo, located at 83rd and Stony Island
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD asks for help IDing Avalon Park murder suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police have released video of the people wanted for a murder in the city's South Side Avalon Park neighborhood last month.

They're asking for help identifying three suspects seen at a Citgo gas station at 83rd Street and Stony Island Avenue on May 28.



Jeffrey King, 26, was killed during a physical altercation with the men about 11:40 a.m. at the gas station that day, CPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call an Area 2 homicide detective at 312-747-8271, according to Chicago police. Tipsters can also submit anonymous information at www.cpdtip.com.

RELATED: Indiana, Illinois rank in top 5 states for Black victims of homicide in 2018, study says

The three individuals, who appear to be male suspects, can be clearly seen inside the gas station in the video.
