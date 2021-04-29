Chicago police searching for man wanted in Loop Purple, Brown line armed robberies, stabbing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for an individual believed to be a suspect in two CTA armed robberies in two days.About 7:20 p.m. Monday, the suspect approached someone on a Purple Line train at the Adams and Wabash Station in the Loop, pulled out a knife and demanded the person's phone, Chicago police said.After the individual gave the phone up, the suspect demand the passcode and stabbed him with the knife, according to CPD.At 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman told police she was on a Brown Line train in the 300-block of North Wells in the Loop when someone approached her with a knife and demanded she give him her phone and its passcode, police said.The suspect then fled into a nearby building and is not in custody.He is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, who is 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds, CPD said.Anyone with information is asked to call 312-745-4443 or 773-664-4880 or email Raymond.Verta@chicagopolice.org.CTA riders are advised to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity, remain calm if confronted, remember unique characteristics of any suspect and never pursue a possible suspect.