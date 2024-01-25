CPS Board to vote Thursday on charter, selective enrollment renewal terms; protest planned

The Chicago Board of Education will vote Thursday morning on the renewal terms for charter and selective enrollment schools. Some plan to protest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The future of nearly 50 charter schools is on the table at Thursday morning's Chicago Public Schools Board meeting.

Many charter school parents and leaders are planning to rally outside CPS headquarters Thursday morning when the board will meet.

They're protesting the board's proposal for short-term renewal lengths for charter schools.

The Chicago School Board will vote Thursday on final renewal terms for 49 charter and selective enrollment schools across the city.

It affects about 28,000 students.

All are guaranteed to be renewed since there is a ban on closing schools in Chicago until next year, but most have fought for deals to stay open for another 10 years, arguing it would mean stability for their students.

Instead, Chicago Public Schools staff are recommending four years or less for all of them, continuing a trend in recent years of short contract renewals.

Many board members have been skeptical of charter schools and recently issued a resolution to move away from school choice.

The protest and rally is expected to get underway at 9:45 a.m.